Jack Daniel’s Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse motorcycle has whiskey in the paint

Reflecting the honor of their respective founding eras, a handshake deal between Jack Daniels and Indian Motorcycle has led to seven years of collaboration on six limited edition bikes. The first project arrived in 2016, the Jack Daniel’s Indian Chief Vintage that helped celebrate the Tennessee distillery's 150th anniversary. Since then, the 2017 Jack Daniel's Indian Chieftain, 2018 Jack Daniel's Indian Scout Bobber, 2019 Jack Daniel's Indian Springfield Dark Horse, 2020 and 2021 Jack Daniel's Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse, and 2022 Jack Daniel's Indian Challenger Dark Horse have honored such nectars as Single Barrel Select, Gentleman Jack, and Tennessee Rye, as well as the distillery's on-site Fire Brigade. For collab number seven, it would only be right to salute the whiskey brand's foundational libation and most enduring mystery, the Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. The bike to do so is the 2023 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse.

The established totems take their established places thanks to custom work by Klock Werks in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Jack Daniel's logo or signature appear on the front and rear fenders, embossed into the solo seat, etched into the exhaust, and on the Montana Silversmiths Badge atop the horn. An "I" in script appears on the tank above the Thunderstroke 116 engine fitted with non-machined cylinders and heads, plus rockers and pushrod tubes painted Cloud Silver. The extra special touch for this motorcycle is having Old No. 7 whiskey mixed into the Super Graphite Metallic paint that's been hand-applied elsewhere. The white center rims coordinate with striping on the bodywork from front to back.

Indian will produce 177 examples of the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse for global consumption, each one starting at $24,999. Reservations open on March 14 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, closing when all the rides are sold. Indian will begin sending the quota to dealers in the U.S. and Canada before the end of the month.

Oh yeah, about that Old No. 7 mystery — no one knows why the whiskey is called that. If Jack Daniel's knows, it's not saying, telling Vinepair, "The mystery of Old No. 7 is one that has surrounded Jack Daniel’s for over 150 years. It’s the No. 1 question asked by visitors to the Jack Daniel’s Distillery.”

Related Video