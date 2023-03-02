Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're looking for a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an electric scooter. The F30 is a top-rated model on Amazon, and Segway’s popular last-mile-transport is currently on sale.
Segway Ninebot F30 Electric Scooter - $527.99 (19% off)
Key Features
- 15 mph top speed and 18 miles of range
- Scooter weight: 33 lbs
- The rider weight limit: 265 lbs
- 3 ride modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport+
- Adjustable handlebars
- Equipped mechanical drum brake on the front wheel and a regenerative electric rear brake
- Quick Folding System, for easy transport and storage