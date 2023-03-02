Check Out the New Autoblog Electric Hub
Popular Segway Ninebot F30 electric scooter currently on sale

Save over $120 on the fun last-mile transport

Mar 2nd 2023 at 3:56PM

If you're looking for a new around-town ride, now is a great time to consider picking up an electric scooter. The F30 is a top-rated model on Amazon, and Segway’s popular last-mile-transport is currently on sale. 

Segway Ninebot F30 Electric Scooter - $527.99 (19% off)

$527.99 at Amazon

 

Key Features

  • 15 mph top speed and 18 miles of range
  • Scooter weight: 33 lbs
  • The rider weight limit: 265 lbs
  • 3 ride modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport+
  • Adjustable handlebars
  • Equipped mechanical drum brake on the front wheel and a regenerative electric rear brake
  • Quick Folding System, for easy transport and storage
