Mitsuoka, a Japanese company that specializes in giving mass-produced models a retro-inspired redesign, has introduced a new model called Viewt Story. It looks a lot like the existing Viewt sedan when viewed from the front end, but it's a hatchback based on the Toyota Yaris.

Up front, designers transferred most of the styling cues that characterize the Viewt sedan to the Viewt Story. There's no indication that the hatchback started life as a Yaris: it features a Jaguar Mark 2-inspired face with a pair of round headlights, round turn signals, an upright grille with bright vertical slats, and a vintage-looking bumper. The main difference is that there is now a sensor integrated into the grille.

It's a different story out back, where the Story gains two round lights instead of the sedan's four-light setup and a bright insert integrated into the bumper. Four exterior colors and 14-inch steel wheels come standard, and buyers can unlock eight additional colors and 15-inch alloy wheels at an extra cost. Mitsuoka also includes a long list of electronic driving aids including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

There's nothing retro under the hood. Power for the Viewt Story comes from a Toyota-sourced, 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine rated at about 72 horsepower. It spins the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Alternatively, buyers can select a 1.5-liter triple that develops 93 horsepower and 90 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission come standard, but all-wheel-drive and a CVT are offered at an extra cost. Mitsuoka also offers the Viewt Story with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain.

Pricing for the Mitsuoka Viewt Story starts at ¥3,080,000, which represents about $22,900 at the current conversion rate and a $1,400 premium over the Viewt sedan. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fall in Japan, but nothing suggests the hatchback will be sold here in the States.