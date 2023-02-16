Elon Musk's Tesla has sold out of Model Ys in the U.S. this quarter, sources told Electrek.

Tesla's website says the estimated delivery date for the Model Y is April to June this year.

Tesla cut the price of the Model Y in January and buyer demand surged.

If you're looking to order Tesla's Model Y, you may be disappointed to hear Elon Musk's company has reportedly run out of them.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Electrek reported on Wednesday that Tesla had already sold out of Model Y vehicles in the U.S. for this quarter.

Tesla's website said the estimated delivery date for the Model Y in the U.S. is April to June this year. In comparison, the estimated timeline for both the Model S and Model 3 vehicles is February to March.

There were no more production build slots for the Model Y for the rest of the first quarter, sources told Electrek.

The reported sell-out comes after Tesla in January slashed the cost of the Model Y in the U.S., dropping from $65,990 to $52,990, Reuters previously reported.

Following the price cuts, Musk spoke about the high demand for Tesla vehicles in a fourth-quarter earnings call with investors.

"Thus far, in January, we've seen the strongest orders year-to-date than ever in our history," Musk said. "We are currently seeing orders that are almost twice the rate of production."

Insider reported that interest in Teslas, especially the Model Y, surged on car-shopping website Edmunds after the discounts.

About a month after Tesla dropped the Model Y price, the company increased the cost of the Model Y performance crossover by $1,000, taking the price to $58,990, Reuters reported.

Soaring demand for the Model Y also comes after the U.S. government updated the rules on the new EV tax credit, meaning more Tesla vehicles qualify for the $7,500 incentive to buy EVs.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal U.S. operating hours.