AlphaTauri shows 2023 Formula One livery ahead of new car reveal

Red Bull-owned Formula One team AlphaTauri has revealed the livery that its cars will wear during the 2023 season. It presented the new look at the Lincoln Center during the New York Fashion Week, and it will soon begin testing its new car to ensure it's ready for its first race.

Called AT04, the new car stands out from its predecessor, the AT03 raced in the 2022 season, with a more colorful look. Red appears on the mirrors, the wheels, the halo, and the rear wing, among other parts. It wasn't chosen at random: it's the color of PKN Orlen, the Polish oil company that's AlphaTauri's new principal partner (and Alfa Romeo's former sponsor). The firm's logo still appears on both sides of the car.

Like rival Haas, AlphaTauri previewed the new livery by displaying it on the outgoing car. It's expected to unveil the AT04 later in February 2023, and the model will make its competition debut during the Bahrain Grand Prix in March 2023 after extensive tests around the world. As of writing, there's no word on what will differentiate the AT04 from the AT03, though we're expecting the team to make several improvements.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries will drive the AT04s during the 2023 season.

Related video: