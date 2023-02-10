The new 'Fast X' trailer brings carnage across the world

On May 9, "Fast X" hits theaters, so it's time for the trailer to hit YouTube. Voila. It's not accurate to say Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto gets the family together to confront one last threat, because family is all Toretto has, and evidently the threats never stop. Jason Momoa steps into the role of final boss, aching for revenge on Dom and his clan for robbing Momoa of his own family. Now that the Fast franchise is effectively a superhero franchise, that should be all the plot summary you need. A-list support for the cause comes from guest stars like Alison Brie, John Cena, Dame Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron.

As for the cars, there's a lot of everything. In addition to the family setup in Los Angeles and the revenge setup in Brazil, this one appears to spend a lot of time in Rome — say a prayer for The Eternal City, it's about to take 6,000+ damage. The rides range from Dom's Charger and some vintage LA coupes straight out of a Death Row Records video to a gold-foil-wrapped Lamborghini Gallardo and what looks like an old Alfa GTA. Rumors say there's going to be an electric Charger doing the business as well.

Set up as the beginning of the end of the road, this won't be the last Fast. Instead, it's the first half of a two-part finale that, if the script sticks to plan, will end with Fast 11 but might not mean the end of Dominic Toretto. We see many explosions in your future.

