Tesla's price cuts projected to help boost volume growth to 53% this year

Elon Musk in front of a Tesla Getty

Bank of America strategists wrote Tuesday that Tesla will see higher sales this year thanks to recent vehicle price cuts.

Tesla announced last week it would make its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV cheaper.

BofA now sees volume surging 53% in 2023, up from its prior forecast for 17% growth.

Tesla's recent price cuts to its vehicles will bring higher sales volume growth in 2023, according to Bank of America.

In a Tuesday note, BofA strategists highlighted that while January's price reductions ranging from 6% to 20% for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV will dig into margins, the move could result in a 53% increase in volume this year.

That's more than triple the Wall Street firm's prior estimate of 17% growth and would put the company above CEO Elon Musk's goal of 50%.

"This pushes revenue to $100bn in 2023, up 18% from our prior model," strategists wrote. "Based on the adverse impact of price cuts offset by an average incremental margin on the increase in sales that we estimate at 30%, our earnings estimates move moderately lower in 2023 and our price objective is now $130 (was $135)."

Tesla looks poised to make 10% to 20% less per car sale, and the bank forecasted that additional incremental cuts could follow over the next two years. Analysts trimmed earnings-per-share estimates for 2023 and 2024.

BofA noted that Tesla remains fairly valued and maintained its neutral rating on the stock, which climbed 5.9% to $129.65 on Tuesday.

Strategists pointed out that the company's self-funding status is unique among EV competitors, but less notable among legacy automakers. Tesla faces near-term obstacles including a downbeat macro environment of higher interest rates and a looming recession, as well as potential risks to the broader EV market.

Altogether, along with Musk's distractions associated with his acquisition of Twitter, BofA said a neutral stock rating is "appropriate."

Also on Tuesday, Jefferies slashed its price target on Tesla by 49% to $180 from $350 but maintained its buy rating on the stock, as the long-time bull said the company's recent price cuts will support a wider goal of making electric vehicles more affordable.