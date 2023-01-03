Mercedes-Benz recalls 125,000 cars for detaching sunroofs

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 125,000 coupe and sedan models to address a potential defect with their sunroof panels that may allow them to detach from the vehicle while in motion. Broadly speaking, the campaign covers various 2001-2011 C-Class, CLK, E-Class, and CLS models — including AMG variants where applicable. Per Mercedes, the vehicles included in the campaign may have shipped with inadequate bonding between the glass panel and sliding roof frame, which may allow them to separate.

"Due to a production deviation at a supplier, glass panels might have been bonded without proper application and/or ventilation of the primer (bonding agent)," the automaker said in its defect notice. "The correct usage of the primer is necessary in order to ensure the specified strength of the bonded joint. In this case, the adhesion of the bond might deteriorate gradually over time. Therefore, the specified durability requirements of the bond would not be guaranteed. As a consequence, a separation of the glass panel from the vehicle cannot be ruled out. This could increase the risk of a potential accident and/or injury for other road users."

Here is the full list of models covered by the campaign, taken directly from the Mercedes-Benz recall notice:

C230/2002-2007

C240/2001-2005

C280/2006-2007

C320/2001-2005

C350/2006-2007

CLK320/2003-2005

CLK350/2006-2009

CLK500/2003-2006

CLK550/2007-2009

CLS550/2006-2011

E320/2005-2009

E500/2003-2006

E550/2007-2009

AMG C32/2002-2004

AMG C55/2005-2006

AMG CLK55/2003-2005

AMG CLS55/2006

AMG CLS63/2007-2011

AMG E55/2003-2006

AMG E63/2007-2009

E350/2006-2009

'Benz says that owners may notice increased wind noise or visible gaps between the panel and mechanism as it begins to fail. The company will reimburse those owners who have already had this problem addressed outside of the factory warranty and new parts will be provided for those whose vehicles show signs of degraded bonding. Look for notices to be distributed by the end of February, 2023.

