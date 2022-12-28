The 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance is the top-level version of Genesis’ electric SUV. It unlocks the best acceleration and handling that this crossover has to offer, and it’s surprisingly fun to drive. With the Performance model, Genesis adds in a more powerful front motor, replacing the standard AWD model’s less potent front motor. This inherently makes the Performance quicker in all driving situations, but the model also adds a “Boost” mode. Press the “Boost” button, and it raises output by 40 horsepower for 10-second bursts, allowing for a 0-62 mph time of just 4.0 seconds.

Beyond the performance characteristics of the GV60, it comports itself as a lovely and comfortable electric SUV. Genesis took a chance with this vehicle’s styling by giving it a crossover coupe roofline, and it looks dashing in person. The GV70 Electrified will arrive soon for those who might want a more traditionally shaped SUV. On the inside, the GV60 is full of soft-touch and metal components befitting its luxury badge and price. Big, high-res screens for both the cluster and infotainment system work well. And let’s not forget the glowing orb! You see, the shifter is a glowing orb that rotates 180 degrees to reveal a rotary RND knob not unlike those found in other Genesis vehicles, and while it may look like complexity for complexity’s sake, it sure is a fun party trick.

The sticker for our particular test car is a simple one. Mauna Red paint is the only option, adding $575 to the final price of $69,560. The trend of Genesis simply making its cars in single fully loaded models continues here, as the GV60 Performance comes with every option you might want, and doesn’t offer any others.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — The GV60 is the third in Hyundai Motor Co.’s lineup of electrified E-GMP triplets, and it’s perhaps the most well-rounded. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have love-it or hate-it designs -- that to their credit break new ground -- while the GV60 simply takes Genesis’ curvaceous styling and dispatches it in the form of an electric hatch. It works, as does Genesis’ design in most applications.

Speaking of style, how about the orb? It flips over upon startup to unveil the shifter knob. Interior design can be fun, perhaps frivolous and a bit showy. But that’s luxury. Way to go Genesis. I also like all of the buttons, which make the interface intuitive and easy to pick up quickly. The interior is a solid balance: There’s the orb and an expansive screen for the infotainment, yet there’s also plenty of traditional elements and handsome materials.

It’s fun to drive. The GV60 is a quick crossover that handles well. It’s comfortable, rather than particularly sporty, and it offers a mainstream feel for electric vehicle buyers. I logged quite a few miles running across town in this thing and it would work for a lot of people. Overall, I’m rather impressed.

News Editor Joel Stocksdale — No, the biometric lock/unlock and vehicle starting aren't the easiest to set up and necessarily use, but I think this technology — as tested in our Technology of the Year award finalist testing — has some major potential benefits, and could really proliferate in the future. Of course you never have to worry about forgetting your keys or even your phone. You are the key, so you always have you. That's especially handy if you're out running or kayaking and don't necessarily want to bring a key along, but also want to secure your car and anything in it. And there are even possibilities for future security. If you're the key, you don't have to worry about someone spoofing your key fob or picking the lock. They would need to somehow get a copy of your fingerprint and face to get in. And with how quickly biometrics have been adopted on phones, I could see this spreading quickly.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski — I quite like all three vehicles based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. I totally understand why a buyer would choose the Genesis as the most luxurious and personal of the trio, but it's not my favorite.

I like the Hyundai Ioniq 5's unique look, airy and spacious cabin, and attractive starting price. I like the Kia EV6's low-slung good looks but dislike its touch controls and hair-tickling headroom. The Genesis feels (and is, if you care about stopwatches) the quickest and benefits from electronically controlled suspension but falters, in my opinion, with compromised rear seat and cargo space. That said, I appreciate neat touches like the snow-globe shift orb, organic interior shapes and all its standard equipment. I also think its Boost mode is fun, offering an extra shot of electrified power when the driver wants it.

Perhaps the best thing about this trio is that there are legitimate differences between them. This is not the type of platform sharing I grew up with in the 1980s and 1990s, and I appreciate the effort that went into such solid differentiation. Three vehicles, three price points, three ownership experiences. Well done.

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — Pitting the GV60 against the other Hyundai Group options is one thing, but what about the luxury competitors from other brands? As it stands, the GV60 needs to topple the Volvo C40 Recharge, Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 E-Tron and Cadillac Lyriq. Of all those, the Lyriq is the only one I'd consider buying over the Genesis.

The reasons are simple. Genesis is ahead of the game when it comes to charging tech. The interior is both forward-looking and super-simple to use. And lastly, the GV60 Performance is fun to drive! Smack the "Boost" button, and the GV60 happily lights up its tires on takeoffs. Handling is as good if not better than most other electric SUVs, though you need the "Performance" trim to fully realize this — those adjustable dampers go a decent way towards improving matters over the already acceptably handling EV6 and Ioniq 5.

If the GV60 is lacking in one specific area, though, it'd be range. Adding power, performance and weight without changing the battery size versus the other E-GMP platform EVs mean the GV60's road tripping range of 235 miles is below average. Factor in some cold winter weather, and charging stops on trips are more frequent than I'd prefer. The super-fast peak charging speed partly makes up for this, but make sure the range is something that works with your lifestyle before plunking down $70,000.

Related video: