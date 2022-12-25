Citroen's quirky My Ami Buggy is going back into limited production

Surprisingly high demand has convinced Citroën to build additional units of the My Ami Buggy, an outdoorsy evolution of the tiny Ami electric two-seater. Production will again be limited, though there will be significantly more examples available, and the EV will get a few updates.

Unveiled as a concept in December 2021, the original My Ami Buggy received an off-roader-like design characterized by features like black plastic exterior trim, a canvas sunroof, a roof-mounted spoiler, and tubular doors. Production was limited to 50 units and the entire batch was spoken for in about 18 minutes. Buyers who missed out are in luck: Citroën announced plans to build 1,000 examples of the second series.

The Paris-based company claims the new version of the My Ami Buggy will be very similar to the original model with the exception of "a few surprises" that haven't been detailed. Preview photos suggest the EV will receive a roof-mounted trim piece with an integrated visor.

It doesn't sound like Citroën will make changes to the Ami's powertrain. Classified as a quadricycle rather than as a car in France, the Ami is powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a 5.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and zaps the front wheels with 8 horsepower. It offers about 45 miles of driving range and a 0-60-mph time of never; its top speed is limited to approximately 28 mph.

The updated My Ami Buggy will go on sale during the first quarter of 2023 and deliveries are scheduled to start the following summer. While the original model was sold exclusively in France, the new version will be available in additional European markets. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet but it's of little interest to us: nothing suggests the My Ami Buggy will make the trip across the Atlantic.

What's in a name?

Although there's nothing retro about the Ami, its name carries a tremendous amount of heritage. Citroën introduced it in 1961 on a model called Ami 6 and developed to fill the abyss separating the 2CV and the ID/DS. "Ami" means "friend" in French but it's reportedly an acronym that stands for "automobile de milieu de gamme" ("mid-range automobile"), while the 6 represents the flat-twin engine's 602cc displacement.

Offered as a sedan with a funky, Z-shaped roof line and as a station wagon, the Ami 6 exceeded even optimistic expectations and became France's best-selling car in 1966. It was briefly offered in the United States but predictably sold poorly. Citroën launched an evolution of the Ami 6 called Ami 8 in 1969 (the new model notably received a more conventional-looking roof line) and production ended in 1978.

Related video: