Alfa Romeo Zagato-designed Giulia-derived coupe previewed

Alfa Romeo's long-awaited return to the coupe segment may be imminent. The company published an enigmatic preview image on its social media channels that shows the rear end of what's labeled the "Giulia SWB Zagato," and it pledged to release more details in the near future.

While there's not much we can glean by looking at the dark teaser, we can at least say with near-certainty that the coupe won't look much like the Giulia when viewed from the back. The photo depicts a thin strip of LEDs that seemingly stretches across the entire rear end, and the basic silhouette is vaguely reminiscent of the Giulia TZ (Tubolare Zagato) and TZ2 coupes built in very limited numbers during the 1960s.

Beyond that, your guess regarding what we're looking at is as good as ours. The name strongly suggests that the coupe will be Giulia-based, shorter than the sedan, and designed jointly with Zagato. Company boss Jean-Philippe Imparato has previously confirmed that the two-door model will make its debut at some point in 2023 and he clarified that it will be "very exciting, very selective, and very expensive." To us, it sounds like the coupe will land as a limited-edition model rather than as a regular-production addition to the company's range.

What the coupe will be powered by is up in the air as well. Given the Giulia-derived platform, we wouldn't be surprised if power comes from a version of the 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that powers the range-topping Quadrifoglio. The six develops 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque in Alfa Romeo's BMW M3 fighter but those figures could increase in the coupe. Rear-wheel-drive should come standard.

Alfa Romeo will publish additional details about the Giulia SWB Zagato in the coming weeks, and we'll see the coupe by the end of 2023.

