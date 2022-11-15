Lucid Gravity previewed as the 'most aerodynamic SUV ever'

The Lucid Air has managed to truly impress as a premium EV that combines luxury appointments and blistering performance in an elegant package. The company promises to carry over that aesthetic to its next offering, an SUV called the Lucid Gravity. Lucid's latest teaser provides a glimpse of how that translation might look.

Like the Air, the Gravity will be about maximizing efficiency, Lucid says. That manifests itself in areas like the company's compact electric motors, which allow for better packaging and more interior space. Engineers and designers have also prioritized aerodynamics; the Air sedan boasts a very slippery 0.197 drag coefficient. Lucid isn't revealing numbers for the Gravity yet, but lead designer Derek Jenkins promises that it'll be "by far the most aerodynamic SUV, ever."

Head on, the Gravity offers a taller version of the Air's face. With an illuminated horizontal bar that stretches headlight to headlight and vertical DRLs, it remains on-brand alongside its sedan sibling's distinctive light signature. Out back, a taillight bar mirrors that of the Air as well, and we can see a commonality with its C-pillar shape.

A massive roof spoiler overhangs the rear window, giving the Gravity very boxy proportions. An extremely short front overhang gives the vehicle a long cabin area. It almost looks minivan-esque, but a cool one like the Kia Carnival. A massive roof wing overhangs the rear window, and the cut lines for the hatch look like they'll make for an interesting rear aperture.

The Gravity will offer three seating configurations: two rows, a six-seater option with captain's chairs in the second row, and a 7-seater layout with a 3-person bench in the second row. "Cargo space is going to be off the charts," Jenkins told us. "We're taking packaging to a new level." A panoramic glass roof looks to be one of the largest in the biz.

No performance specifics were given, but the folks at Lucid say that, like the Air, the Gravity will have a very long range. It'll be quick, too. "I dare to call it a hypercar, except it's not a car," Jenkins said. Lucid has stated that the 1,200-horsepower Air Sapphire, which costs $249,000 and goes from 0-60 mph in under 1.9 seconds, will not be the only model to wear the Sapphire moniker. So it's implied that there'll be a Gravity Sapphire at some point, especially since Lucid reps say the Air and Gravity together will complete the company's flagship lineup.

Specifics will likely be revealed next year. Reservations are scheduled to open in early 2023, while the Gravity itself is planned for a 2024 arrival.