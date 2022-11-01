Mercedes-Benz 2023 EQE electric sedan pricing starts at $75K

Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its all-new electric midsizer. The two-wheel-drive 2023 EQE 350+ will start at $75,050 (including an $1,150 destination charge) with the range-topping EQE 500 4Matic checking in at $87,050 before additional options. The top-trim EQE 500 starts at $92,650 and while there probably won't be a ton more content to add at that level, we have no doubt Mercedes-Benz has enough add-ons that the EQE could easily push into six-figure territory before any potential dealer tomfoolery. Here's a breakdown:

The 2023 EQE will be offered in three configurations: The rear-wheel drive EQE 350+ and two all-wheel drive variants: EQE 350 4Matic and EQE 500 4Matic. Only the latter 4Matic model gets more power even though both of them are dual-motor powertrains. Each powertrain is available in one of three trims: Premium (base), Exclusive and Pinnacle. For the most part, features are consistent across trim packages, meaning you're not forced into a particular model if you plan to load it up with features. We'll note the exceptions in the following rundown.

Premium models get standard MBUX navigation, a surround-view camera system with park assist, heated front seats, faux leather upholstery (with the exception of the EQE 500, which gets leather), a power panoramic roof, Burmester audio, 64-color ambient lighting and (also unique to the EQE 500 4Matic) rear-axle steering. Stepping up to the Exclusive model gets you augmented reality for the navigation system, "active" ambient lighting and M-B's driver assistance package, which adds highway drive assist and a suite of additional semi-automated driver aids. The Pinnacle trim gets you four-zone climate control, a HUD, a 100-watt USB-C charging package and some additional upscale luxury features.

Here's a full breakdown of pricing by configuration and trim. All prices include destination ($1,150):

Premium:

EQE 350+: $75,050

EQE 350 4MATIC: $79,050

EQE 500 4MATIC: $87,050

Exclusive:

EQE 350+: $78,150

EQE 350 4MATIC: $81,150

EQE 500 4MATIC: $89,150

Pinnacle:

EQE 350+: $81,650*

EQE 350 4MATIC: $84,650

EQE 500 4MATIC: $92,650

Related video: