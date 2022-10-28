The Hiboy S2 folding electric scooter is a huge $251 off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for an electric scooter for yourself or a loved one? Whether you're trying to save the planet or just save some cash, an electric scooter is a great option for getting around town. Scooters are a last-mile transport option that offers a quick, convenient and fun way to commute to school, the office, or just take a ride around the block. With so many types of electric scooters on the market, choosing the right one can feel like quite a daunting task, but if you're just looking for a solid scooter at a great deal, check out this Hiboy S2 pro scooter for a huge $251 off.

Key features