The Hiboy S2 folding electric scooter is a huge $251 off today

Looking for an electric scooter for yourself or a loved one? Whether you're trying to save the planet or just save some cash, an electric scooter is a great option for getting around town. Scooters are a last-mile transport option that offers a quick, convenient and fun way to commute to school, the office, or just take a ride around the block. With so many types of electric scooters on the market, choosing the right one can feel like quite a daunting task, but if you're just looking for a solid scooter at a great deal, check out this Hiboy S2 pro scooter for a huge $251 off.
Key features
- 500W electric brushless hub motor
- Speeds up to 19 mph
- Max travel range up to 25.6 miles w/ a max load of 220 lbs
- Features 10-inch solid tires w/ rear dual shock absorbers for maximum comfort - even over rough terrain or speed bumps
- Includes "ultra-bright headlights with a range up to 15 meters"
- Double braking system with disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock braking included
- Collapsible for easy storage in your trunk or garage
- Includes a detachable scooter seat
- Works with the Hitboy S2 app which allows users to customize their vehicle's acceleration and braking responses