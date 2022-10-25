These 3 car vacuums can all be had for under $20 right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car interior clean is important. Dirt, dust, crumbs and more can overwhelm an interior faster than you might think, and the worse the problem gets, the harder to correct. Nowadays, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a car vacuum to help suck up all the junk. In fact, we found a handful of vacs available for under 20 bucks. If you're in the market, check out this list of super affordable, corded car vacuums for small clean-ups or big spills.

Key Features

Improved design features 110W suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Features a built-in LED light

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

Key Features

Features 106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

This portable ThisWorx vac is similar to the one above, but with a different body design, slightly less power, and a smaller price tag. The vac has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs on 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. Like the other ThisWorx, this one also comes with 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It also includes a spare HEPA filter.

Key Features

120W motor w/ 5 kpa of suction power

Includes a carrying bag, brush tool, crevice tool and extension tool (15 inches in length)

14.5 foot power cord

Washable, reusable HEPA filter

The SwiftJet is another great option and has the most powerful motor on our list at 120W. It also comes with a great combination of attachments including a brush tool, a crevice tool and a 15-inch long extension tool. Its power cord is slightly shorter than the ThisWorx options at only 14.5 feet, so be sure that will be long enough for your needs before pressing the buy button. Like the ThisWorx model 2.0, this Swiftjet vac also includes a washable HEPA filter, so you won't have to worry about replacing it with a brand new one. If this looks like the choice for you, don't forget to click the 20% off coupon button before checking out!