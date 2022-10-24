Grab this Avapow jump starter for under $50 for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Portable jump starters have become essential tools to keep in your trunk. Long gone are the days of flagging down a stranger and pulling out a pair of jumper cables to connect when you find yourself with a dead battery. Nowadays, you can give yourself a jump with these handy little electrified boxes.

This AVAPOW unit is a great one, and it's currently available for under 50 bucks. It can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. A few helpful Amazon reviewers helped us to answer the question of how long the cables themselves are, saying that they measure at about 12-inches long each. Last but not least, like some jump starters, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

Key features