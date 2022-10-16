2024 Mercedes EQE SUV revealed — including a spicy AMG version

Last month, we were able to sample the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and found it didn’t stray far from the formula Mercedes laid out with its EQS Sedan. It’s still quite luxurious, comfortable, quiet and full of technology, but it’s a little bigger and more capable. Also, being an SUV, we suspect it’ll be quite a bit more popular than its sedan counterpart. Now, the German luxury brand is following that with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which is the next logical and predictable step in the rollout of the EQ lineup. And, with the inclusion of the 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV, we think this might be the most exciting EQ model yet.
We were able to preview (no cameras allowed) the EQE SUV, including both the AMG-Line styling and the full AMG version, in person at the EQS SUV drive, and were pleased to find a successful execution of a smaller-than-EQS evolution in the EQ lineup. Mercedes quite literally refers to the EQE SUV as “the multipurpose variant of the EQE executive sedan.” And what we see here bears that out. We like the especially crisp lines in the hood and the light bar across the front connecting the headlights. The side profile offers a sharply raked A-pillar and a coupe-like, body-color line of the C-pillar ahead of a black roof spoiler. There’s no big, protruding rear bumper, which creates an almost cascading effect down the rear of the vehicle.
Despite the similarities to the EQS Sedan, the EQS still has some surprises. To wit, its 119.3-inch wheelbase is actually 3.5 inches shorter than the Sedan. The EQE SUV is also 191.5 inches long overall (5.5 inches shorter than the Sedan), 66.4 inches tall and 76.4 inches wide. This helps create short overhangs that make the EQE SUV look especially agile.
Aerodynamics are a big part of the design, with a drag coefficient of about 0.26. If you look closely, you can see subtle inclusions like a little lip on the side of the rear lights and a small flap in front of the rear wheel that help air flow smoothly across the vehicle. Surprisingly, including the available running boards actually helps to further improve aero. Mercedes expects a WLTP range of about 342 miles from its 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery, though U.S. EPA range isn’t available yet.
- Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV
- Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
The AMG EQE SUV piles on the visual appeal with numerous delicious details. We love the raised vertical lines across the AMG nose that helps the grille insert convincingly mimic the slats of an internal-combustion AMG’s open grille. Instead of a three-pointed star, the hood bears an AMG Affalterbach logo. Digital headlights are standard, and they project Mercedes and AMG logos on the wall when the vehicle shuts off. From the sides, we see bigger wheel options — 21 to 22 inches, as opposed to 19 to 21 inches for the non-AMG model. We particularly like the turbine spokes on offer here, hiding carbon-ceramic front brakes with painted calipers. While the standard EQE SUV has plastic cladding, the AMG features body-color wheel arches. In back, the true AMG model features three horizontal stripes in the ovals at the bottom corners of the rear fascia, while the lesser AMG-Line versions only have two.
Inside, the EQE SUV feels a lot like the EQE Sedan, except with more upright seating. It gracefully blends traditional and novel materials, both natural and synthetic. The NeoTex found in various places, like the armrests, is incredibly soft. Mercedes describes it as combining “the look of nubuck leather and high-tech neoprene,” but it almost resembles the delicate feel of seal fur. Other materials, like man-made leather and aluminum-inlaid wood, elevate the EQE SUV interior into a truly luxurious and artful space. Of course, technology is at the forefront, and the highfalutin’ Hyperscreen can be made to span the entire dash.
Mercedes hasn’t announced exactly which powertrain options will be available in the EQE SUV, but we can expect similar setups to the Sedan. These will include rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel-drive versions with varying outputs. The EQE SUV sill also feature various levels of regenerative braking, from coasting to one-pedal driving, including an auto regen mode.
As for the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, its front and rear motors will provide a total of 617 horsepower, or up to 677 horsepower from a Boost function when equipped with the AMG Dynanic Plus Package. The AMG also has a Race Start feature, which unleashes full power complete with a unique sound emitted both inside and outside the vehicle. It’ll do 0-62 mph in about 3.5 seconds. The vehicle also benefits from AMG-adapted air suspension with damping tech borrowed from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, a lowered ride height setting for Sport and Sport+ modes, an active anti-roll bar (and the subsequently required 48-volt system to power it), and standard rear-axle steering.
Inside, the AMG EQE has four unique interiors to choose from, with man-made leather seating as standard. The flat-bottom, Nappa-leather steering wheel gets special controls for things like the sound experience and Dynamic Select modes. The Hyperscreen gets AMG-specific graphics, including an AMG performance readout for the center screen.
Seeing the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, including — or, rather, especially — the AMG version was a treat to which photos can’t do justice. We look forward to getting the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest, perhaps greatest product from the Mercedes EQ lineup.