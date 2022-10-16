2024 Mercedes EQE SUV revealed — including a spicy AMG version

Last month, we were able to sample the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and found it didn’t stray far from the formula Mercedes laid out with its EQS Sedan. It’s still quite luxurious, comfortable, quiet and full of technology, but it’s a little bigger and more capable. Also, being an SUV, we suspect it’ll be quite a bit more popular than its sedan counterpart. Now, the German luxury brand is following that with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which is the next logical and predictable step in the rollout of the EQ lineup. And, with the inclusion of the 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE SUV, we think this might be the most exciting EQ model yet.

We were able to preview (no cameras allowed) the EQE SUV, including both the AMG-Line styling and the full AMG version, in person at the EQS SUV drive, and were pleased to find a successful execution of a smaller-than-EQS evolution in the EQ lineup. Mercedes quite literally refers to the EQE SUV as “the multipurpose variant of the EQE executive sedan.” And what we see here bears that out. We like the especially crisp lines in the hood and the light bar across the front connecting the headlights. The side profile offers a sharply raked A-pillar and a coupe-like, body-color line of the C-pillar ahead of a black roof spoiler. There’s no big, protruding rear bumper, which creates an almost cascading effect down the rear of the vehicle.

Despite the similarities to the EQS Sedan, the EQS still has some surprises. To wit, its 119.3-inch wheelbase is actually 3.5 inches shorter than the Sedan. The EQE SUV is also 191.5 inches long overall (5.5 inches shorter than the Sedan), 66.4 inches tall and 76.4 inches wide. This helps create short overhangs that make the EQE SUV look especially agile.

Aerodynamics are a big part of the design, with a drag coefficient of about 0.26. If you look closely, you can see subtle inclusions like a little lip on the side of the rear lights and a small flap in front of the rear wheel that help air flow smoothly across the vehicle. Surprisingly, including the available running boards actually helps to further improve aero. Mercedes expects a WLTP range of about 342 miles from its 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery, though U.S. EPA range isn’t available yet.