Tag Heuer reveals two limited-edition Mario Kart watches

Tag Heuer is back with two more Nintendo-themed watches, this time based on its automatic Formula 1 model. The Formula 1 X Mario Kart Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon are packed with details that should please anybody who appreciates mechanical timepieces, Mario Kart, or (ideally) both.

Both watches feature several highly visible Mario-themed elements, from the bright red "M" on the crown to Mario himself at the wheel of his kart, featured prominently in the 9:00 indicator and on the case backing of the standard Chronograph and alongside Bullet Bob and a blue shell in the namesake Tourbillon. The latter also has silhouettes of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach etched into the rotor, visible through the sapphire case window. The date window also occasionally intersperses various easter eggs (such as the banana peel visible in the gallery above) among the numerical indicators.

Under all the flair, these are still Tag Heuer Formula 1s. The standard Chrono is built around the same Calibre 16 automatic movement available in the standard F1 line (which can also be had with a quartz movement not offered here) and features a 44mm steel case. The Tourbillon grows to 45mm and is manufactured from grade 5 titanium and packs the COSC-certified Calibre Heuer 02T movement.

Tag will build 3,000 examples of the standard Chrono, but just 250 of the titanium Tourbillon. The prices: $4,300 for the Chrono. $25,600 for the Tourbillon.

As we hinted at above, this isn't Tag Heuer's first venture into Nintendodom; last year the watchmaker partnered with the gaming giant to produce a Mario-branded smartwatch based on its Connected model. While that makes a bit more sense for a video game collaboration, it's cool to see the company's classic Formula 1 reimagined for a very different racing audience.

