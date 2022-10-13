2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps Nürburgring 10 seconds quicker than before

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has always been a track-killing weapon, so it’s no surprise to see the latest variant achieving incredible gains over its predecessor. The not-yet-released new GT3 RS just lapped the Nürburgring more than ten seconds faster than the car currently on sale.

Brand Ambassador Jörg Bergmeister drove on the run, achieving a final time of 6:49.328, 10.6 seconds faster than the current car. Porsche’s Director of GT Cars, Andreas Preuninger, said that conditions were less than ideal during the run. Strong headwinds and cool ground temperatures may have slowed the car slightly, but Preuninger said the team is satisfied with the time they achieved. Bergmeister also noted the wind during his drive, saying, “we lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind.”

Porsche used a 911 GT3 RS with the available Weissach Package and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Beyond helping the car stick to the ground in corners, the tires also assist the car’s powerful braking system, which Bergmeister credits as setting a new standard. The Weissach Package lightens the car with a massive use of carbon fiber, but it also adds thousands to the car’s final price.

The 2023 911 GT3 RS comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that makes 518 horsepower. Expect a sub-three-second 0-60 mph time and insane cornering speeds, even from the “base” model car. Pricing will go deep past the $200,000 mark easily, and most buyers end up adding thousands of options to customize and improve the performance of their cars.