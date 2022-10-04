  2. Rivian
  3. Rivian News
Report

Rivian on target for 25,000 cars with record third quarter

Stock price jumps 8% in premarket trading

Oct 4th 2022 at 9:16AM
2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
    • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
    • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
    • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
    • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
    • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
    • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
    • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian is on track to meet its production target of 25,000 vehicles this year with a record third quarter. Shares of Rivian rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the announcement.

Rivian's positive update came after bigger rival Tesla blamed logistical hurdles for missing market expectations for the number of cars it handed over to customers in the third quarter.

Tesla shares closed down 8.6% on Monday, wiping out more than $71 billion from the company's market value in one session, or over $5 billion more than what Rivian has lost this year.

With a total of 14,317 vehicles produced so far this year, Rivian has to make more than 10,500 units in the last three months of the year to meet its production target.

"We view the reiterated FY22 production target as the most important component of the release, providing incremental comfort in the company's ability to increasingly navigate the challenging supply chain backdrop," Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy said.

Irvine, Calif.-based Rivian halved its annual production target from 50,000 units in March, as it battled supply chain snarls.

Last week, a court rejected a joint proposal to secure local incentives for Rivian's $5-billion manufacturing plant in Georgia, where the company proposes to produce 400,000 vehicles annually.

Rivian currently makes the R1T pickup truck, the R1S sports utility vehicle and delivery vans for Amazon at its factory in Normal, Illinois.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian Information

Rivian
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X