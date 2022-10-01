Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed

The new Maverick is Ford's smallest and cheapest truck The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

But that doesn't mean it skimps out on capability. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: Ford's tiny truck can run you anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000: See the differences between the basic Maverick XL and fancy Lariat

Though it's smaller than most, the Maverick's 4.5-foot bed is packed with clever features and optional add-ons that make up for its petite size. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Ford calls the Maverick's back end the FlexBed. It's do-it-yourself friendly and super versatile. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The little truck is intended for light household projects and weekend adventures, and its bed has plenty of space for that. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

I tossed in a mountain bike with relative ease (after taking off the front wheel). The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

And the Maverick does its best to accommodate larger items when needed. Ford

Reposition some cables and the tailgate will open to a halfway position. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: The $20,000 Ford Maverick is a bare-bones pickup truck that proves less really can be more

That configuration lets owners lay down sheets of plywood across the lip of the tailgate and wheel wells. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: I drove the Tesla Model Y and found 7 reasons to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV over rivals

Like some other trucks, the Maverick also has handy stamped-in slots that fit 2x4s and 2x6s. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The idea is that owners can stick in inexpensive, DIY bed dividers and the like. Ford

Another big pro: The Maverick isn't high up off the ground like a regular truck. It's SUV sized, so it's low enough to easily load things in or hop into. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The base Maverick XL comes with some tie-down points, some holes for mounting accessories, and not much else. The 2022 Ford Maverick XL. Tim Levin Read more: Tour the $20,000 Ford Maverick's small but extremely versatile truck bed

But buyers can add on tons of useful options by paying a bit more, as I saw in the well-equipped, $35,000 Lariat model I tested recently. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: People are roasting BMW for unveiling a 'hideous' $160,000 SUV with 644 horsepower — see the polarizing XM

First off, the Lariat came with a spray-in bed liner that made its bed less slippery to stand on and more durable. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

On the left side of the bed, it had an LED light… The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

… and a power outlet. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

On the right, it had a cubby that would be perfect for bungees or other small cargo you don't want bouncing around. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Removing a little plastic piece makes the cubby deeper and opens up more storage space. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

On both sides of the bed, Ford included 12-volt access points that owners can tap into to rig up lights, air compressors, or other accessories. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider Read more: I've driven 15 different electric cars. These are my 13 favorite features, from the F-150's frunk to Rivian's camping kitchen.

That's standard on all Maverick trucks. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Lariat came with rails on either side with adjustable tie-down points. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

That's on top of several other tie-down spots scattered throughout the bed. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

Tie-downs flanking the tailgate double as bottle openers, putting the tailgate in tailgating. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

You can also option a bunch of different bed covers. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

My tester came with a folding one that you can open to several different positions. Fully closed, it locks in place, protecting the bed from other people and the elements. The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider