2023 Nissan Altima gets upgraded everywhere but under the hood

Nissan announced the 2023 Altima in June. Now that the family sedan has reached dealers, it's time for pricing. There are small price bumps to go with the small changes to made to next year's model. There's the new Nissan logo all over, larger trim-specific V-motion grilles, and LED headlights for every trim. The Platinum trim that was AWD-only departs, leaving S, SV, SR, SL, and SR-VC Turbo; when powering both axles, the S drops away at the bottom, leaving SV, SR and SL. The SR now gets its own unique black chrome insert and SR badging. A couple of new colors and four new wheel designs join the menu.

Nissan raised the destination charge from $1,025 to $1,095. Prices for the 2023 Altima after destination, and their changes from 2022, are:

S: $26,385 ($710)

SV: $27,185 ($510)

SR: $28,585 ($910)

SL: $33,085 ($1,970)

SR VC-Turbo: $36,085 ($4,060)

SV AWD: $28,685 ($610)

SR AWD: $30,085 ($2,035)

SL AWD: $34,585 ($2,070)

Inside, select trims get an upgraded instrument cluster with a seven-inch information screen and a much bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter replaces the eight-inch option on the previous model. The SR upgrades to dual-contrast stitching, while wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wireless phone charging are standard on SL and SR VC-Turbo grades, optional on SV and SR grades.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard across the range, meaning front and rear automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear-cross traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights.

The engines carry over. That means the standard, naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque on the front-drivers, 182 hp when optioned with AWD. Then there's the turbocharged, variable compression 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane, 236 hp on regular gas, which can only be had with front-wheel drive. Both shift through CVTs.