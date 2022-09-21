Dallas mansion's Ferrari room is a life-size car display case

You may laugh at this Dallas mansion currently for sale, complete with Ferrari-themed home office and adjacent Ferrari-displaying garage alcove. You may think, "Well, that's a bit silly." But dude, pause for a second and think about it. You'd totally do something like this in your house if your budget allowed. Or if the other person on the deed allowed. Because if the budget and other person allowed, you'd also have some beloved car you'd happily encase in glass. Or several cars you'd rotate through. I know I totally would. Honestly, it's a bit surprising that garage alcove is accessed only by a two-car garage.

This house, currently listed on Zillow with an asking price of $3,960,000, has 4,853 square-feet of space with only three bedrooms. This also seems about right for my dream house, because besides having the car display room and car-themed home office, I'd also sacrifice bedrooms to have some sort of theme bar and home theater room as this one also has. Basically, the flavors might not be to my/your taste, but the idea is solid.

Apparently, the entire house is inspired by the film "Tron: Legacy." I haven't seen that to say for sure, but I'm guessing there wasn't a Ferrari F8 Tributo featured in it. It also includes Italian porcelain floors throughout (an appropriate pairing for the Ferrari room) and Murano Crystal Chandeliers, including one that dangled over the Ferrari. Be careful while dusting.

And according to car and racing reporter Alanis King (who unearthed this gem), the office mural depicts Fernando Alonso crashing in 2018. As she noted, a fascinating choice.

Finally, wouldn't it be great if the person who buys the house isn't a car enthusiast and just parks their RX 350 in the living room display case? Maybe a lawnmower? Just saying.