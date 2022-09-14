2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition adds power, handling

Chevy is upping the performance of the sporty-looking Tahoe RST for 2023. The trim now has an optional Performance Edition package that improves power, handling and braking. And it does so in a way that would make Elwood Blues happy: cop car parts.

Yes, the suspension has been improved with components from the Tahoe PPV. It gets the same brakes, anti-roll bar, and shock tuning. The suspension has a visual effect, too, as it lowers the SUV by 0.4 inch up front and 0.8 inch in the rear.

While the Tahoe RST Performance Edition has cop suspension, it does not have a cop motor or cop brakes. It has even better ones. It comes only with the 6.2-liter V8 (the pursuit Tahoe just gets the 5.3-liter engine), 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. And with a new intake and exhaust, the engine makes an extra 13 horsepower and 7 pound-feet of torque over the standard engine for totals of 433 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. Chevy says it will get to 60 mph in under 5.8 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph. Towing capacity remains the same as the regular 6.2-liter RST at 7,600 pounds.

As for the brakes, they have Brembo calipers at all four corners. The rotors are bigger, too. They're 25% larger in diameter than the stock discs. Chevy claims it can stop from 60 mph in 133 feet.

Besides sitting lower, the RST's only other visual changes are black RST badges and standard aluminum sport pedals. But the package does include all the parts of the Luxury package, which adds comfort and safety items including a heated steering wheel, power folding rear seats, heated outboard second-row seats, power adjustable steering column, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

The RST Performance Edition will go into production later this year. The package costs $8,525 in addition to the RST's base price of $66,595.

