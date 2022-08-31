'Rocket League' adds the Ferrari 296 GTB to the item shop

In anticipation of its upcoming eighth season, car soccer video game "Rocket League" has added a brand new vehicle to its garage: the Ferrari 296 GTB. The new car will be available in the item shop starting today as part of a bundle that will set you back 2,000 credits (or $20).

What you'll get with the Ferrari 296 GTB "Rocket League" bundle:

Ferrari 296 GTB (Dominus hitbox)

Ferrari 296 GTB engine audio

Ferrari 296 GTB wheels

Ferrari antenna

Assetto Fiorano Decal

The new Ferrari uses the Dominus hitbox and unfortunately can't be customized with other branded items from outside of its own bundle. You also won't be able to use the Ferrari engine audio, wheels, antenna or decal on your other cars, something that is sadly becoming more common with these in-game collabs. If you don't want to spend the cash on the bundle, but still want some more Prancing Horse in your "Rocket League" life, you can also snag a new Ferrari Player Banner from the item shop for free starting today. If you're interested, be sure to pick up the bundle soon, since it's only available until September 6th.

