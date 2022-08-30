Norwegian Tesla owners announce hunger strike over ongoing problems

Norway loves electric cars, like really loves them, and Tesla's reception in the country perhaps* best known for not being the one that built Saabs and Volvos was largely a warm one — at least until a few missteps that landed the California EV giant in a bit of hot water. Now, a group of Norwegian owners has announced a hunger strike in an attempt to pressure the electric vehicle manufacturer into addressing ongoing issues their cars. The group believes that if it can get Tesla CEO Elon Musk's attention, he will do something about it.

"HELP US GET IN TOUCH WITH ELON," the group's home page says. "We are a group of dissatisfied Norwegian Tesla owners. We believe that if Elon Musk is made aware of our troubles, he will solve the situation. Please help us get his attention."

First time?

Their compendium of grievances is rather extensive, but we can give you the basic gist: Some Teslas don't work when it's cold and some don't work when it's warm (it's unclear from the info provided what shape this Venn Diagram makes). Some exhibit an "intense squeaking noise" (no context given) or appear to be genuinely terrified of speed bumps. Also, their hotspots don't work well, which probably sucks in Norway, which is grey for something like 10 1/2 months out of the year*. Maybe that's why they started slapping each other with fish.



*both are completely made up

