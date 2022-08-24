These 3 super popular tire inflators are all at least 38% off right now for Labor Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite how easy it is to use the compressed air machine available at your local gas station, there are still a huge amount of people riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Why ignore such a quick and easy form of maintenance at your own expense? Luckily, thanks to some great early Labor Day deals, it's easier than ever to get your own air compressor and fill your tires in your very own driveway. Starting at a whopping 38% off, these super-affordable could save you a trip to the gas station for a top-off or a call to AAA for a tow.

Key features

Plugs into a car's 12-volt cigarette lighter port or a 110/120-volt wall plug

10.5" power cord

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Features a bright backlit LCD display

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. With nearly 13,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at a score of 4.5 out of 5. Learn more here.

Key features

Powered by a rechargeable battery pack or a 12-volt car power adapter (option to be totally cordless)

For use with car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls, pool toys and more

Not suitable for large truck tires

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Automatically turns off once the preset pressure has been achieved

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. It also has a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 16,000 ratings. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

Key features

Inflates 195/55/R15 car tires from 0 to 35psi under 5 minutes

Pressure readings within 1.5% accuracy

Features programmable inflation

Can easily change pressure units between PSI, kPa, BAR and KG/CM

Backlit LCD screen

Built-in LED flashlight

Includes 10-foot cigarette lighter power cord

Comes with 3 nozzles and an extra fuse

Recommended to let the machine cool after 10-15 minutes of continuous use

Last but not least, this AstroAI air compressor is the most affordable of the bunch, but it's still absolutely packed with features. It can inflate 195/55/R15 car tires from 0 to 35psi under 5 minutes, provides pressure readings that promise to be accurate to within 1.5%, allows users to program their own PSI and let the machine take it from there, and it has a backlit screen to make it easy to see what's going on. Like most others, it also has a built-in LED flashlight, includes a built-in cigarette lighter port power cord and it comes with 3 extra nozzles, so you can use it for more than just car tires. The AstroAI compressor has a huge 49,000 ratings on Amazon and is currently sitting at a total score of 4.5 out of 5. Learn more about the AstroAI right here.