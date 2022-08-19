RUF debuts lightweight Bergmeister prototype at The Quail

Debuting at The Quail this week alongside the well-known (but new to the USA) RUF SCR, the Bergmeister turns the wick up on RUF's time-tested formula of encapsulating modern chassis and powertrain engineering inside a classic 911 body. Inspired by the Porsche 906, the 909 Bergspyder and the 718 RS 60 Spyder hillclimb cars, RUF's latest build is stripped and strapped, packing a 450-horsepower 3.6-liter flat-six producing 442 pound-feet of torque and shoehorned into the tiny rear engine bay.

"When we began building our own automobiles in 1974, it was all for the thrill of the drive," said owner Alois Ruf. "We are honored to be featured at The Quail and to celebrate the passion for driving with our friends. Bergmeister embodies the most elemental driving experience, while the SCR highlights the latest technology offerings from our team in Pfaffenhausen."

"The Bergmeister all-carbon skinned roadster combines the best of classic design and modern engineering in a package ready to master both road and track. True to RUF’s heritage, the pursuit of the perfect driving experience has never been more visceral," RUF's announcement said.

Unlike the SCR, which utilizes the latest of Porsche's 4.0-liter flat sixes (the same offered in the GT3), the Bergmeister makes do with the turbocharged mill lifted out of Porsche's more "mundane" (as if there's such a thing) 911s, boasting a tune that falls in between that of the S and GTS models. The exterior is a full carbon skin and the cabin is track-spec minimalism; the Alcantara lining the interior is one of its few nods to creature comfort.

Related video