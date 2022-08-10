New Lamborghini Urus variant sets SUV record at Pikes Peak

Lamborghini has dethroned sister company Bentley and set a new record for SUVs on the track used for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The next evolution of the Urus — which hasn't been unveiled yet — beat the time set by the Bentayga in 2018 by over 10 seconds.

Draped in camouflage, the mysterious Urus raced up the 156-turn course in 10 minutes and 32.06 seconds. For context, the Bentayga that just got knocked off the podium's top spot set a time of 10 minutes and 49.9 seconds in June 2018. Lamborghini doesn't want to give away too many details before it unveils the record-setting Urus but it noted that the model was largely stock. The only modifications made were required to comply with safety regulations; the list includes a roll cage, race seats with six-point harnesses, and a fire extinguishing system.

If you're wondering "wasn't Pikes Peak held in June?," you're absolutely right. Lamborghini clarified that the Urus was not entered in the official hill climb that celebrated its 100th edition in 2022. Its time was recorded by the event's official time-keepers, however, and the course was evidently closed to traffic for the occasion. Italian racer (and Pirelli test driver) Simone Faggioli set the record.

We won't have to wait long to find out what's behind the camouflage. Lamborghini will unveil the next Urus evolution in August 2022.

