Lucid Motors has drastically reduced its production target, again

The company says it only will deliver a fraction of the 20,000 cars it originally promised for 2022

Aug 4th 2022 at 9:44AM
Lucid Air Grand Touring
  • Lucid Air Grand Touring
  • Lucid Air Grand Touring
  • Lucid Air front three quarter
  • Lucid Air rear three quarter
  • Lucid Air front
  • Lucid Air rear
  • Lucid Air interior
  • Lucid Air front badge
  • Lucid Air trunk
  • Lucid Air trunk under floor
  • Lucid Air frunk
  • Lucid Air door sill
  • Lucid Air Santa Cruz logo
  • Lucid Air action front group
  • Lucid Air action front three quarter group
  • Lucid Air action low rear
  • Lucid Air action rear three quarter
  • Lucid Air action rear gray
  • Lucid Air action front three quarter
  • Lucid Air roof detail
  • Lucid Air seats
  • Lucid Air c pillar badge
  • Lucid Air door trim detail
  • Lucid Air group high front three quarter
  • Lucid Air group

Luxury EV startup Lucid Motors changed its yearly production target again, lowering it to an expected output of between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles, the company announced today. That’s only a fraction of the 20,000 cars that Lucid initially promised to deliver in 2022. The Tesla competitor has only produced 1,405 vehicles so far this year, giving it a mere four months to build thousands of new cars.

Supply chain woes and a shortage of parts and raw materials are to blame for the slow output, the company claims. In a call with investors, the California-based company’s CEO Peter Rawlinson said it is planning a number of structural changes to amp up production. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," said Rawlinson. "We've identified the primary bottlenecks, and we are taking appropriate measures – bringing our logistics operations in-house, adding key hires to the executive team, and restructuring our logistics and manufacturing organization."

On top of ongoing production struggles, this May the company was forced to recall all of its 2022 Air EVs due to wiring issues — a total of over 1,000 cars. Such challenges haven't appeared to impact demand for the luxury vehicles. So far, there have been 37,000 reservations for Lucid Motor’s all-electric sedan, the Lucid Air, the company disclosed in the call. On top of that, Lucid plans to sell over 100,000 cars to the government of Saudi Arabia — which poured over $1 billion into the company and owns a 62 percent stake.

Featured GalleryLucid Air

Lucid Air Information

Lucid Air
