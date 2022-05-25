Every 2022 Lucid Air recalled due to wiring issues

Lucid announced in May that it is recalling most of the 2022 Air sedans it has built since the new EV went into production in order to address a potential problem with their in-cabin display wiring harnesses. There may not be adequate clearance between the harnesses and steering column components, which can result in rubbing and potential chafing of the wiring harnesses.

Over time, this could cause the harnesses to fail, rendering the Air's primary screens — including the speedometer and other cluster displays — inoperable. The recall applies to all 2022 Lucid Air models built up until May 3, 2022 — just 1,117 vehicles — and Lucid says the issue can result in intermittent display failures or flickering. The cars in question are so new that it's unlikely that any customers will have to deal with the problem before having their cars repaired.

"Lucid has determined that on certain 2022 Lucid Air models the harness containing the ethernet wiring for the center and left driver displays may not be secured properly," Lucid's defect notice said. "This could result in chafing of the harness due to contact with the steering intermediate shaft. Damage to the harness could lead to a potential loss of data communications to the displays. Loss of communication at these screens could interrupt updating of the speedometer, gear selection indicators, telltales and other in-vehicle notifications, resulting in noncompliance with FMVSS 101."

Lucid says the issue stemmed from slack in some batches of harnesses that was not adequately secured. The issue was fixed in production as of May 4, so any vehicle built after that date should be good to go. The company says it has not received any reports of display failures in the field and given how few Airs Lucid has sold, we expect that will remain the case. This is Lucid's second recall for the 2022 Air sedan; the previous recall was for an improperly installed rear suspension component.