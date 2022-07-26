2023 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban are $500 more expensive

Guess what: The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe will cost more. GM Authority reports two of GM's full-sized moneymakers will be a tad more fecund next year, MSRPs for both vehicles rising by $500. The news comes two months after the $1,600 increase applied to the Chevy twins as well as the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade. Meaning, we won't be surprised to find the other two family haulers get their prices goosed by that much or more whenever those charges are announced.

For the 2023 Tahoe, it means the entry-level LS with two-wheel drive and the standard 5.3-liter V8 starts at $54,295 after the $1,795 destination fee. Swapping for the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six costs $995, sending power to the front axle adds $3,000. The top trim Tahoe High Country will start at $73,395 with its standard 3.0-liter Duramax and rear-wheel drive, or $74,895 to upgrade to the 6.2-liter gas V8.

The 2023 Suburban ascends to an entry point of $56,995 for an LS pusher. The model tops out at $80,595 for a High Country with the 6.2-liter V8 and four-wheel drive.

We're not trying to give GM any ideas, but the numbers lag inflation. The current, fifth-generation Tahoe cost $50,295 when announced in February 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator says that amount has the same buying power as $57,612.02 today. The Suburban's price at launch in March 2020 could buy $60,033.64 worth of goods in today's money. That's as close as we can get to a bright side.

Changes for next year for Tahoe and Suburban include Super Cruise availability on the penultimate Premier and ultimate High Country trims, assuming chips also remain available; three new cost-extra colors in Radiant Red Tintcoat, Silver Sage Metallic and Sterling Gray Metallic; and a black grille option featuring the Chevrolet wordmark for the LS, LT, RST, and Premier. We still don't know how much Chevy will charge for Super Cruise, and the automaker hasn't provided a photo of the grille yet, but it sounds like an SUV version of the unit that's fitted to the Silverado HD.

We're told there are bigger changes on the way for 2024, when refreshed models will hit the market. Spy shots of a camouflaged Suburban in upper trim have revealed a new take on the dual-lamp setup, with DRLs above and main beams below used on products from the Bolt EV to the Blazer and aforementioned Silverado HD. With the tech overhauls happening among GM's other large truck-based products, we wouldn't be surprised at some serious new cabin features making their way into the 2024 Tahoe and Suburban as well.