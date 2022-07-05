2022 Ford Bronco Raptor sold out

Less than. a week after reviews of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor hit the web on June 20, according to a report on Ford Authority crediting "sources familiar with the matter," the '22 production run was sold out. We suspect this happened quite a bit earlier than the date reported. In November 2021, Ford said customers still on the reservations list for the standard Bronco who hadn't got their SUVs yet would get priority status for the Raptor version. Ford then opened official reservations for the Bronco Raptor on the same day it announced the strapping SUV in January 2022. The standard 2022 Bronco production run sold out in March. We'd be hugely surprised if all the planned 2022 Bronco Raptors didn't get sponged up months ago.

Order banks for the 2023 Bronco are expected to open August 15, scheduling to start a month later, the first production unit said to hit the lines November 14. Recent forum posts by shoppers who reserved a Bronco in 2020 and followed through with orders but still don't have their vehicles are answered by other forum posts about dealers expecting orders placed in 2020 to be moved to the 2023 model year; a post on Bronco6G in May said "We are just now starting to see week 1 reservation holders scheduled on a regular basis." That's referring to people who filled out the digital paperwork to get a Bronco in July 2020.

There's no early word on what's coming for 2023 yet. An official announcement will come closer to order books opening, but we're not sure being able to place an order is good news anymore. A year ago, the chip and supply chain crises were supposed to start gradually improving around now, but automakers are having just as many problems building cars, if not more. GM built 95,000 incomplete vehicles in Q2 that it hopes to have completed by the end of the year, representing 16% of its Q2 sales. And not only do VW Group CEO Herbert Diess and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo agree the chip shortage could run into 2024, chip makers are complaining they don't have enough chips to build the machines that make chips. All we can do is look ahead to the inevitable better days — but before that, we expect to get word the 2022 Bronco Everglades is sold out.

