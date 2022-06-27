Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Let's not bury the lede: For the next three days, you have a chance to win both a Maserati MC20 supercar and a 2022 McLaren GT. That would instantly improve almost anyone's garage game tenfold. All you have to do is enter here.

Here are the specs of the two supercars in question:

Max seating: 2

Powertrain: 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive

Exterior color: Blu Infinito

Interior color: Cuoio

Horsepower: 621 hp

Torque:538 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.8 sec

Top speed: 202 mph

Fuel consumption: Combined/City/Highway: 17/15/20 mpg

Fuel capacity: 18.85 gallons

Approximate retail value: $232,045

Cash alt: $174,033.75

Special features: 20” Birdcage wheels; Matte carbon fiber interior trim; Maserati Trident Stitched on Headrest; Heated seats; Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD); Carbon Fiber Roof; Blu brake calipers.

Max seating: 2

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior color: Ember Orange

Interior color: Black

Horsepower: 612 hp

Torque: 465 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Top speed: 203 mph

Fuel consumption: 15/21/17 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel capacity: 19 gallons

Approximate retail value: $243,875.00

Cash-alt: $182,906.25

Special features: Dihedral "butterfly" doors; 20" and 21" MSO wheels; 12.3" instrument screen; 7" portrait infotainment screen; 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

Donations benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Per Omaze, “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is renowned for its pediatric medical care. With more than 350 specialty programs, it ranks among the top 10 in the nation, No. 1 in California and No. 1 on the West Coast for clinical excellence on U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. It serves as a premier national training destination for pediatricians, conducts research that advances new treatments and cures, and improves the health of the most vulnerable members of its community. Your generosity will support CHLA’s mission of creating hope and building healthier futures.”

If you want these head-turners in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter to win both is June 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.