This space robot was made to help astronauts on the moon and Mars

Building bases on the moon and Mars may be feasible sooner than we expected, but for now, allowing humans to roam the vast empty lands of these interstellar surfaces is costly and difficult. Often, a handy robot is preferred. One of the more exciting space-bots we’ve seen is the R1 lunar robot created by GITAI. It’s a remote-controlled humanoid robot on 4-wheels, designed to help astronauts. The R1 is designed to perform tasks like explore, build, fix, research, and more. GITAI hopes that its robot would help lower the cost of traditional human astronaut travel by sending these bots to the surfaces of the moon and Mars to complete tasks. The R1 bot can maneuver over rocks and is equipped with “omni-directional steering” allowing it to change directions easily. During its tests on the Mock Lunar Surface Environment at JAXA, R1 successfully assembled solar panels, communication antennas, sample gathering, and more. GITAI hopes its R1 bot will travel to space in 2040. Learn more at gitai.tech

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.