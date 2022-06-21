Dodge, Jeep recall SUVs for roll-away risk

Stellantis is recalling more than 270,000 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs to address an issue with their antilock braking modules that can allow them to be started and shifted out of park without the brake being applied, leading to a potential roll-away risk.

2018-2019 models shipped with a potentially defective ABS module with a sensor that can return a false positive reading for brake-pedal pressure being applied to the system. Since this check also tells other onboard systems that the brake is being applied, the driver will be allowed to perform actions that would normally only be possible with the brake pedal depressed, including starting the vehicle and shifting out of park.

"A vehicle that is able to start and shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal can result in unintended vehicle movement which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning and/or injury to others outside the vehicle," the company's defect report said.

Stellantis says there are no warning signs of this failure, however drivers may notice a fault illuminated on the dash or their brake lights remaining on after turning off the vehicle once the issue surfaces. No related accidents or injuries have been reported, Stellantis said.

Related video: