2023 Toyota Corolla upgraded, Hybrid gains all-wheel drive

The Toyota Corolla will enter the 2023 model year as a better overall vehicle than it will end 2022. There are a number of changes coming, and all of them are welcome. We'll start with the Corolla LE sedan, which Toyota says is the lineup's most popular model. Replacing the old 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine is the tried-and-true 2.0-liter variant. Its 169 horsepower is a 30-hp bump — dropping the 0-60 time by a whopping 2 seconds — and with estimates of 31 mpg city, 40 highway and 34 combined, it's more efficient, too.

Also new for 2023 is an all-wheel-drive variant of the Corolla Hybrid. Like the Toyota Prius, the Corolla now offers an electrified rear axle that allows for on-demand traction when road conditions warrant it. Toyota also made some changes to the 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gas engine and twin electric motors of the Corolla Hybrid that increases power, though the automaker hasn't announced final output or fuel efficiency figures. A new lithium-ion battery pack resides under the rear seat, which Toyota says maximizes trunk volume.

Every grade of the Corolla sedan and hatchback sport slightly revised styling, most notably for the front fascia and LED daytime driving lights. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 comes standard for 2023, and it includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and Automatic High Beams. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking and Adaptive Front Lighting are both optional.

The 2023 Corolla also gets Toyota's redesigned infotainment system on an 8-inch screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come standard.

