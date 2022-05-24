2023 Honda CR-V previewed with a release window

We're well and truly in the age of automotive teasers, for better or for worse. In the slightly better camp, we have this teaser of the next-generation 2023 Honda CR-V, which actually shows quite a bit of the little SUV.

Honda says this is an "all-new" generation of CR-V, though the styling is clearly evolutionary. The basic shape of the headlights and grille, as well as the tall rear taillights are very similar to the outgoing model. But the details are different. There's much less chrome present, and a chunky mesh grille replaces the more filled in version. The taillights have more detailed LED elements. And in the bumpers, there are aluminum-finish accents up front and squared-off exhaust outlets in the back.

Notably, this example is a CR-V Hybrid. Honda says in its thin press release that the SUV has "a more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience and more capability." We're curious what that entails. The current CR-V Hybrid has a powertrain that mostly acts like a series hybrid, and it makes a combined 212 horsepower. We suspect some more power may be in order.

We won't have to wait especially long for the details. Honda says the new CR-V will be revealed this summer. And with a model year of 2023, it should reach dealers not too long after. Stay tuned.

Related Video: