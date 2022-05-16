BMW XM production version appears in official spy shots

BMW's controversial Concept XM is in the process of morphing from a design study to a production model. Official photos of a camouflaged pre-production prototype published by the German firm give us a better idea of what to expect from the first standalone M car since the M1.

We don't have x-ray vision — we're still working on it — but we can nonetheless point out some of the changes that designers have made to the XM. Up front, the thin LEDs mounted right below the hood line remain but the SUV gains an additional pair of lights, a configuration inspired by the one seen on the new 7 Series. The huge grille is still there, and the hood keeps its bulges. Viewed from the side, the concept's proportions haven't significantly changed, though the production model predictably gained door handles. And, out back, the lights that stretch into the quarter panels and the four hexagonal exhaust tips are accounted for, while the diffuser has a less aggressive look.

Like the concept, the production XM will use a gasoline-electric plug-in-hybrid powertrain built around a new V8. The setup's total output will check in at 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, and the SUV will come with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. We're told to expect an electric-only range of approximately 30 miles. BMW M adds that it went to significant lengths to hone this big SUV's handling. Its engineers dialed in a near-50:50 weight distribution, fitted an Adaptive M Professional suspension system with model-specific springs and electronically-controlled shock absorbers, and installed an electromechanical roll stabilizing system powered by 48-volt technology.

BMW will unveil the XM in the coming months, and production will begin in December 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Unverified rumors claim that buyers will initially have three trim levels to choose from called Red Label, Black Label and Competition, respectively.

Related video: