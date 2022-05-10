Porsche 718 Spyder RS prototype caught testing in new spy photos

Porsche appears to be testing a new RS variant of the 718 Spyder that will likely be powered by the same 4.0-liter flat-six found in the 911 GT3 and the spectacular Cayman GT4 RS. If Porsche's engineers are hard at work cramming that 500-plus horsepower into a lightweight Spyder model, what you're looking at is sure to be one of the most impressive machines Stuttgart's finest have ever churned out.

This prototype lacks its Cayman sibling's track-ready rear aero treatment, but as popular as the Spyder's ducktail profile is, we're inclined to believe this will carry over to production. It does pack wheels and brakes befitting what we expect to be found under the Spyder's engine cover — namely a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that revs to 9,000 rpm and makes 502 horsepower at 8,400 rpm in the 911 GT3 and 493 in the Cayman GT4 RS. We expect the Spyder RS will get an output to match that of the Cayman GT4's since both will utilize the same exhaust routing, which is slightly more restrictive than the 911's.

With the Cayman GT4 RS already in production, we expect it won't be long before we hear more about its Boxster equivalent, though as behind as Porsche's current production queue is, there's a chance we won't see these in the real world for quite some time.

