2023 Honda Odyssey adds Sport trim, loses entry LX trim

For the 2023 model year, the Honda Odyssey minivan is pretty much unchanged except for trim level tweaks and the inclusion of free scheduled maintenance. The trim changes include the addition of a new Sport model and the subtraction of the van's entry-level LX.

The Sport trim is arguably the most interesting aspect of the 2023 Odyssey. It's basically an appearance package. It has all the features of the EX-L trim, but it gets gloss black-painted trim, grille, 19-inch wheels and darkened taillights on the outside. The interior has black leather with red stitching, as well as a black headliner. Red ambient lighting illuminates the interior at night, too. It starts at $42,505.

On the topic of pricing, most trims are just a few hundred dollars more than the previous model year, which is typical. However, Honda dropped the LX trim level, which has resulted in a pretty big jump in base price for the van. The 2022 LX started at $34,335. But the EX is the starting point for 2023, and it starts at $38,635. Pricing for all 2023 trims is listed below.

EX: $38,635

EX-L: $41,705

Sport: $42,505

Touring: $45,745

Elite: $50,765

Finally, the Odyssey is one of a couple Honda models that will get the new Honda Service Pass. It's a program that offers free scheduled maintenance and service (i.e. oil changes, tire rotations, etc.). The program lasts for 2 years/24,000 miles, whichever comes first.

