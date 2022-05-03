Porsche has a new Roof Tent Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo experience

Porsche offers a bunch of vacation “experiences” for well-off folks interested in combining a brand-new Porsche into their getaway, but it just announced a new one that’s a little different from the others. This is a “Roof Tent Experience” that allows you to camp upon the roof of a Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo for a couple nights as you traverse through Germany’s Black Forest or Rhine-Hesse region.

This is not to be confused with the Porsche European Delivery Experience where you drive your personal vehicle around Europe right after it’s built. Instead, it’s a vacation for anyone to drive an extremely quick Taycan around Germany in a Porsche-planned and organized trip. Two nights and three days of driving/various activities/food will run you €2,490, which is about $2,600.

Like we mentioned at the top, this vacation seems geared toward folks with the financial power of someone who might actually be able to purchase a new Taycan. That €2,490 does not include flights, so you’ll first need to get yourself to Stuttgart. At that point, you can pick up your 750-horsepower Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo that does the 0-60 mph sprint in 2.7 seconds. So long as you’re one who enjoys sleeping in tents on the top of cars, it sounds like a promising Porsche-filled vacation opportunity. More details are on Porsche’s “Experience” page here.

