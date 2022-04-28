Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE has a graffiti-inspired limited edition look

Ducati is adding a touch of flair to the Hypermotard range for the 2022 model year. It unveiled a limited-edition model called 950 RVE that stands out with a specific, graffiti-inspired paint job. Only 100 units will be built, and the bike will exclusively be available in our market.

Thank the various social media platforms if you like what you see. Ducati explained that it first experimented with a graffiti-like look when it presented the Hypermotard 950 Concept at the 2019 edition of the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance. The design study generated such a positive reaction from fans and riders around the world, notably on social media, that the Italian firm decided to offer something like it.

From a design standpoint, not a lot has changed since the concept made its debut on the western shore of Lake Como. The word "HYPER" appears in white on both sides of the bike and is spread across several pieces of fairing. Black and red accents add a finishing touch to the look. Ducati noted that its painters "work in phases and apply extremely thin details," which is why only 100 units of the RVE will be made.

Power for the RVE comes from the same 937-cubic-centimeter two-cylinder engine used across the Hypermotard range. It delivers 114 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 71 pound-feet of torque at 7,250 rpm. Bosch Cornering ABS technology with a Slide By Brake function, four-piston front and two-piston rear Brembo brake calipers, and a fully adjustable suspension system come standard.

Ducati dealers across the United States will begin receiving the Hypermotard 950 RVE in May 2022. Pricing starts at $15,695 excluding destination, a figure that places the RVE neatly between the Hypermotard 950 ($14,195) and the Hypermotard 950 SP ($17,695).