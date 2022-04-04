The Segway Ninebot S-Plus Self-Balancing Scooter is $180 off for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Electric scooters have been invading our cities off and on for years now, and despite our individual feelings about them, they don't seem to be going away any time soon. Although they can seem annoying, they can also be quite useful for urban living. After all, why waste gas and battle traffic to travel just a few miles down the road? While it's still pretty easy in many cities to find a scooter downtown to rent for the evening, it's also getting easier and more affordable to just purchase your own. For a limited time only, it has become even more affordable, with Segway offering its Ninebot S-Plus electric scooter for a great $180 off.

If you've ever looked into buying a scooter before, you've undoubtedly come across the Ninebot series. This beast of a scooter has 400-watt dual motors, a top speed of 12.5 mph, a max load capacity of 220 pounds and can travel up to 22 miles on a charge. That's more than the distance of the average American's one-way work commute. While on your ride, don't worry if you hit some rough terrain, the S-Plus has 11" pneumatic tires made to give the user a better ride on bumpy roads.

There's even a solution for those of us who only want to ride for part of the journey. One of the coolest features offered by the scooter is that it will autonomously follow behind you when put into "follow" mode.

The scooter also features adjustable ambient lights, mobile app connectivity, remote speed adjustment, vehicle remote control and more. If you've ever thought about picking up an electric scooter for yourself, now is a great time. This deal makes the Ninebot S-Plus $180 cheaper, but only for a limited time, so if you're interested, make sure to take advantage quickly. Learn more below.

