Specs on the new Toyota GR Corolla leaked Thursday ahead of its global unveiling, and while the Toyota web page that inadvertently went up has been taken down, nothing is ever truly purged from the internet. And unfortunately for Toyota, the company can't even lay blame for this one at the feet of a digital bandit. This call came from inside the proverbial building.

The page was archived in ye olde wayback machine, but loading it there is a bit clunky. The above confirms previous leaks that indicated a 300-horsepower engine mated to an all-wheel drive system and a six-speed manual transmission. This from the company that also just launched a new V8-powered compact sport sedan. Whoever had "niche Toyota performance cars" on their bingo cards for the 2020s should be screaming from the back row right about now.

The AWD system isn't the most robust we've ever seen, but the standard 50/50 front/rear torque bias can flex up to 70% of that rearward for more tail-happy shenanigans, and it's equipped with Torsen limited-slip differentials in both the front and rear. It may not be the holy grail of torque vectoring, but that sounds like a heck of a lot of fun. Toyota says the 1.6-liter engine also produces 273 pound-feet of torque, so there's plenty of it to go around — literally.

Like you (probably, maybe; we don't know your life), we missed the chance to peep the embedded press release before Toyota pulled it; attempting to follow that link on the archived page is fruitless. But we won't have to wait much longer for further specs; the debut is tonight (Thursday, 3/31/2022) at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

