2022 Polestar 2 single-motor variant now available to order

Polestar announced the presence of a single-motor, front-wheel-drive Polestar 2 model last year, and today the Swedish car company is announcing that this new variant is available to order.

Thankfully, the initially quoted starting price of $45,900 hasn’t changed since the car was revealed in August last year. It’s also worth noting that the single-motor Polestar 2 will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, so the total hit to a buyer’s wallet could effectively be less than $40,000 — that’s not even taking into account other state credits some folks could be eligible for.

One change from initial announcement to today is the EPA-rated electric range. Polestar initially said it’d be good for 265 miles, but today it says the new estimate is 270 miles. We’re happy to see it go up, even if it’s only by 5 miles. This 270-mile range makes it the longest-range Polestar 2, as the dual-motor AWD version takes a hit down to 249 miles on a full charge. You’ll be experiencing a big dip in performance and speed by opting for the single-motor version of the Polestar 2, but if price and total range are your priorities, the compromise could be worth it. Plus, the FWD version is outfitted with the same set of standard equipment as the dual-motor, so there are no compromises in terms of tech or features in the base car.

If a FWD Polestar 2 is on your radar, Polestar says it’s both available for test drives at the company’s “Polestar Spaces” and it can be ordered online today. You can hit the configurator to spec out your desired build now, too.

Related video: