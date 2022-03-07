Mercedes-Benz recalls 2022 EQS for potential fire risk

Mercedes-Benz is recalling a small number of 2022 EQS models due to a pair of electrical connections that may not have been properly secured during assembly. These issues can result in non-functioning equipment, or in rare instances, create a potential fire hazard. Fortunately, the potential issue has been isolated to fewer than 25 examples of the new all-electric flagship.

"Due to a deviation in the production process, the bolting of the ground connection at the front-left longitudinal carrier as well as the potential equalization for the electric auxiliary heater in the motor compartment might not meet current production specifications," Mercedes-Benz said in its defect report to NHTSA.

"An incorrectly bolted ground connection could result in an increased electrical resistance at the connection," Mercedes said. "The combination of potentially high electrical currents flowing through this connection and an increased electrical resistance could increase the risk of fire. In the event of an interruption with this ground connection, the left headlamp might not function, among other potential components."

Apart from what may appear to be random malfunctions (such as the aforementioned headlight issue), there would be no other outward indicators of a problem, Mercedes-Benz says. Dealers are in the process of being notified of the issue; owners will receive notices before the end of April.

