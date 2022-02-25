Lexus LX 600 first impressions, a $485k Rolls and old Dodge Vipers | Autoblog Podcast #718

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd for a packed hour of Rolls-Royce, Infiniti, Lexus and early Dodge Viper content. The two start by talking about what they've been driving, kicking off with the 2022
Toyota Land Cruiser Lexus LX 600, followed by stores from Greg's road trip in an Infiniti QX55. From there, it's on to the $485,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge that Byron was loaned for a weekend lake cottage getaway. After that, they celebrate Autoblog Podcast #718 with some Porsche Cayman and Boxster anecdotes, followed by Byron's used vehicle spotlight on the early Dodge Viper.
Autoblog Podcast #718
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2022 Lexus LX 600
- 2022 Infiniti QX55
- 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
- Used Vehicle Spotlight
