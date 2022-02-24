Audi will soon offer a more affordable entry to the Q5 lineup with the 40 TFSI Quattro version. An Audi spokesperson has confirmed to Autoblog that it will use a B-cycle (named for its inventor, VW powertrain engineer Dr. Ralf Budack) version of its turbocharged “EA888” 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and that its introduction to the U.S. market is “imminent.”

According to specs listed on Audi’s consumer site, the Q5 40 will provide 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, routed to all four wheels via Audi’s S-Tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The 0-to-60 miles per hour run stretches to a still respectable 6.8 seconds (down from the 45’s 5.7 seconds), and it shares the other Q5 versions’ electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. Compared to the Q5 45, the 40 will see a 1-mile-per-gallon improvement on the highway, with 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 combined mpg.

The new starting MSRP for the Q5 will be $44,495 (including $1,195 in destination fees) with the Premium trim package, a $2,500 discount compared to the current base-model Q5 45. Premium Plus will start at $49,495, and the top-of-the-line Prestige trim will ring in at $55,195.

Additionally, the Q5 40 will cost less to operate, as the 40 runs on regular unleaded gasoline, as opposed to the premium fuel recommended for the other Q5 powertrains.

Other Audi models that offer a version of this powerplant include the A3, A4, A5 and Q3.

We’ve reached out to Audi for further details, and will update this post when we hear back.

