2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets black-out package at Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show kicks off today, and Jeep is at the show with a new “Black Package” for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L.

This one’s simple, because it’s exactly what the name says it is. Opt for the new Black Package, and Jeep paints a number of exterior items in glossy black. These parts include the 20-inch wheels, badging, mirror caps, roof rails and seven-slot grille. And that is everything. There’s nothing unique going on with the interior with this package, as it’s entirely about exterior aesthetics.

The package will run you an extra $1,695, and it’s only available on the Limited trim level. That means it’s right smack dab in the middle of the Grand Cherokee L trim tree, above Laredo and Altitude, but below Overland and Summit. We’ll also note that this package is tied to four-wheel drive.

Jeep says the Black Package is available for ordering from Jeep dealers now, and if you’re in Chicago for the show, you can see if the new appearance is to your liking in person before doing so.

Related video: